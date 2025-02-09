Trump’s agenda increasingly slowed by mounting legal challenges

Scores of lawsuits from US states, unions, and nonprofits are slowing down President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to reshape federal policy and governance.

Judges have paused attempts to freeze government spending and end birthright citizenship, and blocked Elon Musk’s team from accessing sensitive Treasury Department data.

At least some of these fights are likely to end up in front of the country’s conservative-majority Supreme Court, an eventuality Trump may be banking on as he seeks to expand presidential power, legal experts told The New York Times.

Until then, the challenges are at least challenging Trump’s projection of his administration “as an unstoppable, invincible force,” Politico argued.



