Mark Halperin’s media startup adds talent

Mark Halperin’s media startup is staffing up.

2WAY is bringing aboard Meghan McCain and Michael Moynihan to join its growing roster of ongoing bipartisan conversations curated by the veteran journalist Mark Halperin. The media startup, which raised a $4 million seed round that closed in December, also told Semafor that it hired former Free Press audio and video chief Alex Chitty to head up its strategy and operations. The company declined to name valuation or its investors, but told Semafor that they are leading figures in tech, media, business, finance and venture capital.

It’s “just a start,” Halperin told Semafor in a statement. “Throughout 2025, 2WAY will bring on other exciting content creators and organizational partners to expand our content verticals, our distribution channels, and the reach of 2WAY.”

The new venture, which hosts panel videos and does live events, has provided Halperin with a second chance as a political journalist. The former MSNBC contributor and author of the Note’s career imploded in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. But over the years he has rebuilt parts of his career.

Semafor wrote in April 2023 that Halperin’s tipsheet, Wide World of News, had gained a following among Washington’s elite, including among some White House reporters and the former editor-in-chief of Politico. Over the last several years, he has also broken several stories, reemerged as a pundit on Newsmax, and was a regular on the 2024 campaign trail. 2WAY hosts panel videos and does live events built around political pundits including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.