Japan PM Ishiba says US Steel to ‘remain an American company’ following Trump meeting

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Feb 9, 2025, 4:30pm EST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump
Kent Nishimura/Reuters
The News

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that US Steel would remain “an American company,” echoing US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tokyo-based Nippon Steel would invest in the firm, rather than take it over.

The comments make a merger even more unlikely, after former President Joe Biden blocked Nippon’s $14.9 billion acquisition attempt last year.

The Japanese leader discussed the deal with Trump in Washington last week, a trip that is broadly being seen as a success as Ishiba tries to stave off potential tariffs: The prime minister appeared to forge a warm relationship with Trump, praising the president and focusing on how Japan could bolster his “America First” agenda, Bloomberg reported.

