Japan PM Ishiba says US Steel to ‘remain an American company’ following Trump meeting

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that US Steel would remain “an American company,” echoing US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tokyo-based Nippon Steel would invest in the firm, rather than take it over.

The comments make a merger even more unlikely, after former President Joe Biden blocked Nippon’s $14.9 billion acquisition attempt last year.

The Japanese leader discussed the deal with Trump in Washington last week, a trip that is broadly being seen as a success as Ishiba tries to stave off potential tariffs: The prime minister appeared to forge a warm relationship with Trump, praising the president and focusing on how Japan could bolster his “America First” agenda, Bloomberg reported.