Israel withdraws from key Gaza corridor as ceasefire passes halfway point

Israel’s military withdrew from a key Gaza corridor, a sign the ceasefire deal with Hamas is holding for now, even as the future of the conflict appears increasingly unclear.

Israel’s pullback from the Netzarim Corridor followed Hamas’ release of three Israeli hostages.

The initial six-week truce is at its halfway point, with negotiations for a second phase overshadowed by US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestion — for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated support — that Palestinians should all leave the enclave and the US take over.

Regional powers have widely condemned the idea, and Cairo said it would call an emergency meeting of Arab nations to discuss the situation. Egypt’s foreign minister, meanwhile, was set to travel to Washington Sunday for talks.