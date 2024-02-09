Putin hints at swapping Evan Gershkovich for Russian assassin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is “ready to talk” with the U.S. about a prisoner swap for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

In what was described as a “softball interview” with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Putin said “an agreement can be reached,” and confirmed that talks have been ongoing about a deal. While Putin did not specify who Russia would potentially seek in exchange for Gershkovich, he indicated that it was an individual jailed in a U.S.-allied country., widely believed to be a reference to the Russian FSB agent Vadim Krasikov, who is currently serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 assassination of a former Chechen insurgent.

“We’re encouraged to see Russia’s desire for a deal that brings Evan home, and we hope this will lead to his rapid release and return to his family and our newsroom,” The Wall Street Journal said in a statement.

When Carlson asked if Putin would consider releasing Gershkovich unilaterally, Putin replied that “we have done so many gestures of goodwill out of decency that I think we have run out of them.”

Gershkovich has been in jail for over 300 days on spying charges that have been widely denounced by dozens of countries.