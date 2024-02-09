Israel orders evacuation of Rafah where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering

The Israel Defense Forces have been told to prepare a plan to evacuate Rafah, a densely-populated town in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he had ordered the evacuation ahead of an expected IDF ground invasion of Rafah, which houses about 1.5 million Palestinians who have been pushed from their homes amid the Israel-Hamas war. The town lies on the border with Egypt, and is a crucial entry point for aid entering the enclave.

Netanyahu has claimed that Rafah is the final Hamas stronghold in Gaza. His government has said that it plans to entirely eliminate the militant group, who carried out a deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7. That military objective, analysts have said, is nearly impossible. The U.S. said any invasion of Rafah without planning to protect refugees would be a ”disaster,” and human rights groups have warned that it could ”fatal" for displaced civilians and humanitarian aid.