Barclays to stop directly financing new oil and gas projects

Barclays has pledged to stop directly financing new oil and gas projects and move capital toward supporting companies engaged in decarbonization, it said in a statement Friday.

The move is part of the British bank’s updated climate strategy and follows intense criticism from climate experts and activist investors over its involvement in fossil-fuel programs.

Barclays was previously the largest funder of the oil and gas industry in Europe and is currently Britain’s biggest lender to the sector. Still, critics — including the nonprofits ShareAction and ActionAid — said the moves did not go far enough.