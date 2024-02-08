World breaches crucial climate threshold

For the first time, the average global temperature was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average for a full 12 months, the European Union’s climate body said Thursday.

The 1.5 C threshold is widely viewed as the maximum average temperature that Earth can warm before the risks of climate change become more severe, and the 2015 Paris Agreement set a target to keep warming below that. While this doesn’t mean the target has been surpassed, since the global temperature is measured over decades and not by individual years, scientists say it highlights the urgency of curbing emissions.

Last year marked the planet’s hottest year on record with countries around the world battling record droughts, floods, and heatwaves.