Australia plans to allow workers to ignore after-hours calls from their bosses

Australia looks set to pass new legislation that will allow workers to ignore calls and messages from their bosses after hours without penalty, making it the latest country to protect workers ‘right to disconnect.’

The provision – aimed at preventing stress and burnout brought on by “availability creep” – is a last-minute amendment to a series of laws proposed by Australia’s Labor government aimed at bolstering workers’ rights.

“What we are simply saying is that someone who isn’t being paid 24 hours a day shouldn’t be penalized if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters Wednesday.

Under the legislation, workers will have the right to “refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact” from their employer outside of their working hours “unless the refusal is unreasonable,” while workplaces that punish employees for not responding could receive financial penalties.