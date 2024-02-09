As more governments look at AI rules, Accenture tests software to help companies comply

Unlike other forms of machine learning, the mechanics of generative AI models can be murky. By the time many of these models are implemented at companies, they’ve been modified and fine-tuned, sometimes creating layers of complexity that can lead to compliance risks.

The Data Provenance Initiative, for example, found that many implementations of generative AI models contain improperly licensed data that is difficult to track.

EQTY lab hopes AI developers will use its software to create an immutable fingerprint of all of a model’s components. Its software essentially tracks the different parts of an AI model as it’s being developed, and turns the information into a cryptographic signature stored on a blockchain, making it theoretically impossible to tamper with.

EQTY said it chose blockchain technology, despite its association with cryptocurrencies, because it was the simplest and easiest method of keeping track of the records. The alternative, Dotan said, would be to use a government agency or a company to handle it, which would add cost and complexity.

When others use an EQTY-registered model and possibly modify it, the technology continues to track additional layers of training or fine-tuning. Even benchmarks that measure a models’ performance, or its levels of potential bias or toxicity, would be recorded.

By the time a model is used by a company, it would ideally have an easily visible audit trail showing all of its characteristics, according to the startup.

A cryptographic signature could also be useful to companies that want to ensure they’re getting what they pay for. Companies employing large language models often use third parties to implement the technology. Each day, employees might send hundreds or thousands of prompts querying the LLM. When those queries come back, companies want to know that the model they are paying for was actually used, instead of some cheaper or potentially less secure one. EQTY says its software could automatically check for that, the way a Secure Sockets Layer certificate ensures an encrypted connection between a web server and a browser.

As a proof of concept, EQTY labs built and trained its own large language model, called ClimateGPT, using its software to track each step.

It plans to open source its technology, allowing any developer to use it for free, but is expected to sell its AI Integrity Suite as an enterprise product.