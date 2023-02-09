Xi Jinping said he wouldn’t be a communist if born in US, Shinzo Abe book claims

... On U.S. leaders

Abe said conversations with former U.S. President Donald Trump would often last more than an hour, with the president meandering off-topic, while former President Barack Obama “only talked about work.”

... On Vladimir Putin

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “surprisingly friendly,” and a fan of dark humor.

... On South Korea’s Moon Jae-in

Abe said that he felt former South Korean President Moon Jae-in wanted to use anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea to help his administration, particularly over whether Tokyo had provided enough support to Seoul for its past colonization.

... On Russian sanctions

Abe said he told former German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he was opposed to sanctioning Moscow over its 2014 invasion of Crimea, wanting to focus instead on territory disputed between Japan and Russia.