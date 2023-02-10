Who is Kim Jong Un's daughter, the North Korean ruler's possible successor?

North Korea's celebrations marking the 75th founding anniversary of its army, sparked conversations about a special guest at the front and center of the events: the daughter of leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA via REUTERS

Kim Ju Ae believed to be Kim Jong Un's middle child, was in the spotlight at a banquet on Tuesday, seated in the center with her parents on either side and surrounded by high-ranking military officials.

KCNA via REUTERS

She was also at the forefront of the military parade on Wednesday, seen in multiple photos and videos released by state media, accompanying Kim at various events and walking hand in hand with him as the parade ended.

With Kim's health a concern over the last several years, there has been speculation about who will succeed the dictator, given that the country's politics revolves around one family's bloodline.

Here's what we know — and don't know — about the girl who may become North Korea's next ruler.