TikTok team accused of spying had a history of employee complaints

Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

TikTok’s hyper-aggressive internal security team drew a wave of complaints from employees before its conduct exploded into a public crisis in the United States last fall, according to people who previously worked at TikTok and documents reviewed by Semafor. Its parent company, the Chinese tech giant ByteDance, says it is now restructuring how the team operates.

Staffed by former U.S. and European law enforcement officials, TikTok’s Internal Audit and Risk Control department was supposed to protect TikTok from employee activity that might threaten its business or public reputation. Most large corporations have similar teams within their organizations.

But ByteDance CEO Liang Rubo and other members of the company’s leadership gave the Internal Audit team wide latitude to investigate employees using almost any means necessary, former TikTok staffers said. It used that power to repeatedly interrogate workers suspected of misconduct and search through extensive company records, such as email accounts, with seemingly little oversight.

The team was allowed to operate largely in secret, said ​​Charles Bahr, who began working in TikTok’s Berlin offices as a strategic partner manager in July of 2020. In February the next year, Bahr said he learned the Internal Audit department opened an investigation into his alleged improper behavior. His manager and human resources representative weren’t made aware that his conduct was under review, according to documents he provided.

Over the course of the next nine months, Bahr said he was interviewed half a dozen times by former law enforcement officials who worked for TikTok, which Bahr compared to police interrogations.

A spokesperson for ByteDance said the company is restructuring its Internal Audit and Risk Control team, dividing it into two parts that will report to different executives. The global investigations team will report to the global legal department, while the Internal Audit team will report to Julie Gao, ByteDance’s chief financial officer.

“An Oversight Council will also be created, which will have remit over investigations and related practices and procedures to ensure compliance with internal policies and applicable laws,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

TikTok says these ByteDance teams will have no influence over USDS, the newly formed U.S. subsidiary it created to address the government’s national security concerns about its Chinese ownership. “All USDS employee investigations, outcome, corrective action, and remediation will be handled exclusively by USDS,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.