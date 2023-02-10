10 Minute Text
An e-commerce CEO on how to "cut the head off" the counterfeiting snake
David Heath, CEO of the apparel brand Bombas, texts with Semafor's Louise Matsakis about dogs, socks, and online shopping.
David Heath said:
D: Hey Louise! It’s David Heath from Bombas
Louise Matsakis said:
L: Hi Dave! It’s nice to hear from you. How’s it going? Where are you working today?
David Heath said:
D: The Bombas HQ in Union Square (NYC)
--
And it’s going well!
--
How about you?
Louise Matsakis said:
L: Very cool, can you send a selfie? I’m at my apartment in Venice, California, trying to get my dog to stop begging for my lunch
David Heath said:
David Heath said:
D: I feel you, I brought my dog to work for almost 9 years
Louise Matsakis said:
L: I like your red jacket. But I think we also need a shot of the socks
David Heath said:
D:
David Heath said:
D: My t-shirt is Bombas too!
Louise Matsakis said:
L: Haha this is amazing. How has business been lately? I saw in the news that you’ve been struggling with counterfeits. How do you combat a problem like that?
David Heath said:
D: Business has been generally good. We just came off of a really strong holiday season and getting into the swing of the new year.
David Heath said:
D: Yes, unfortunately, especially during the holiday season we saw an uptick of fraudulent sites pretending to be us, advertising to customers and selling poor-quality, counterfeit products. Worst part is, they also were faking our mission, leading customers to think they were doing good, without really donating product to the homeless community.
David Heath said:
D: It’s really sad when you think about the impact on those really in need
Louise Matsakis said:
L: That’s extremely frustrating, I’ve heard from a lot of businesses with similar issues over the last few years covering e-commerce. Do you have someone on staff whose job it is just to root this stuff out?
David Heath said:
D: Not really, it’s a coordinated effort across legal, product, marketing and PR
Louise Matsakis said:
L: That makes sense
David Heath said:
D: But we’ve really been reliant on our marketing partners to cut the head off the snake
Louise Matsakis said:
L: Haha that’s a good metaphor for the problem. Well thank you so much Dave and have a good rest of your day!
David Heath said:
D: Thanks, you too!