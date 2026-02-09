Exclusive / Washington Post suffers marketing mishap with new slogan

Late last year, before The Washington Post slashed its staff and ousted its CEO, the paper was looking to rehabilitate its public image.

It had been a tough 12 months for one of America’s most historic news brands: Owner Jeff Bezos’ decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris had proved to be a savvy bet on the winner, but made subscribers cancel en masse. Bezos’ move to scale back coverage in the opinion section and install a more centrist, Trump-curious crop of editors and writers frustrated the paper’s remaining readers. The Post began to bleed talent while its competitors siphoned off its subscribers, at times directly appealing to Post readers.

So the paper had prepared a new brand campaign, with a new tagline meant to convey its connection to America: “We the People.”

But as the Post was about to debut the campaign, it ran into a major snag. As part of its rebranding as MS NOW, MSNBC announced that it was launching a $20 million brand campaign that would play across television, podcasts, and in physical spaces like airports. The tagline: “We the People.”

MS NOW’s campaign and its massive budget forced the Post to put its campaign on ice.

It was the second time the Post had tried to juice its brand in about a year.

In 2024, the Post paper announced it was rolling out a new marketing campaign with the tagline “Switch On.” While neither the “We The People” campaign nor the “Switch On” campaign were intended to supplant the paper’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” the paper had surveyed readers for the “Switch On” marketing campaign, and the “Dies in Darkness” motto hadn’t been testing as well.