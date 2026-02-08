Trump wants a Ukraine peace deal by June, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine is looking to accelerate peace talks and capitalize on diplomatic momentum after US President Donald Trump said he wants a deal to end the war by June.

Trump proposed the new deadline after two days of US-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi ended with no major breakthroughs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pegged the ambitious timeline to the US midterms, saying Trump will want a foreign policy win before he pivots to the November elections.

But Trump is also resorting to a familiar playbook: He has “set and reset timelines” in Ukraine multiple times before and used similar tactics toward Hamas and Iran, NBC News wrote.