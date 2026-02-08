Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump wants a Ukraine peace deal by June, Zelenskyy says

Feb 8, 2026, 5:22pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Talks in Abu Dhabi
Talks in Abu Dhabi last week. UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

Ukraine is looking to accelerate peace talks and capitalize on diplomatic momentum after US President Donald Trump said he wants a deal to end the war by June.

Trump proposed the new deadline after two days of US-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi ended with no major breakthroughs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pegged the ambitious timeline to the US midterms, saying Trump will want a foreign policy win before he pivots to the November elections.

But Trump is also resorting to a familiar playbook: He has “set and reset timelines” in Ukraine multiple times before and used similar tactics toward Hamas and Iran, NBC News wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD