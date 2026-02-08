Super Bowl puts prediction markets in the spotlight

Sunday’s Super Bowl isn’t just a football matchup — it’s a showdown between prediction markets and traditional sportsbooks.

The annual American football championship is expected to bring in record trading volumes on prediction platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, where — thanks to a legal loophole — Americans can bet on a wide range of “yes” or “no” outcomes spanning sports, politics, and pop culture, like the opening song of Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Traditional gambling stocks have fallen in recent weeks as the prediction markets have started taking up more oxygen.

But existing sportsbooks are still forecast to see an uptick in volume amid surging popularity for online sports betting in the US more broadly.