Exclusive / New emails show how Epstein used the media to rehab his reputation

The newly released emails are some of the millions of pieces of correspondence that have resulted in a wave of stories across nearly every corner of global media, forcing prominent figures from Dubai to London to New York to Washington to answer for their ties to Epstein.

AD

The fallout from the files has consumed much of the news media in recent weeks, dominating headlines and coverage at major news institutions as journalists and independent creators dig through the files for embarrassing nuggets of association about high-profile individuals. But the files have also reflected back on Epstein’s relationship with members of the media, revealing Epstein’s tactics for manipulating coverage about himself and the extent to which he attempted to make himself useful to the media for his own gain.

Epstein’s mission to scrub the internet of his crimes received new scrutiny last week in other newsrooms beyond Business Insider. While his social media team was trying to get his mugshot out of digital media coverage, he was also wooing legacy news institutions.

The disgraced financier took an interest in Scientific American; he had a friendly relationship with “nearly everyone” on its board, as well as then-Editor in Chief Mariette DiChristina, who expressed eagerness to meet him. After the most recent batch of emails were released, the publication’s current journalists were put in the uncomfortable position of reaching out to former board members and editors seeking clarification on senior leadership’s relationship with the former financier, and whether he had visited the office or simply met with staff outside of the office.

AD

The files have created some genuine issues for news organizations, whose ranks are filled with individuals with whom Epstein hoped to forge personal connections.

After CBS announced that longevity expert Peter Attia was joining the network as a contributor just a few weeks ago, emails further revealed an Attia email to Epstein sayingthat “Pussy is, indeed, low carb.” The saga has put pressure on new leader Bari Weiss to cut ties with Attia, though Weiss, who built a brand on standing against “cancel culture,” has so far declined. The network seems likely to land on some middle ground; people familiar with the situation told Semafor that while Attia remains a paid contributor, the network has no plans on putting him on the air soon.

The writer Michael Wolff, meanwhile — the only journalist to have written about spending extensive time with Epstein — appears in the files sharing a draft of a profile with Epstein, and thanking him for a pair of shoes.

Most of the revelations in the files have not revealed journalistic sins, but have highlighted uncomfortably close relationships with New York media figures and a man who had been convicted of soliciting a minor.

Staff at Hearst took note this week of the frequency in which board member and scion Austin Hearst dined with Epstein in 2013; emails showed Epstein invited Hearst to visit his home, and the two planned a trip together to visit Harvard. Earlier this year, former New York Times columnist David Brooks was forced to explain that he didn’t know he had attended a lunch with Epstein; photos of the lunch were released by Congressional Democrats just a few weeks after he wrote a column decrying the media and political fixation on Epstein.

Staff at Bloomberg last week also circulated a 2003 email from top editor John Micklethwait to Ghislane Maxwell in which Micklethwait asked to stay at her house while visiting New York. The note was sent well before Epstein’s conviction, but nonetheless circulated within the newsroom as Bloomberg reporters dug into the files. A Bloomberg spokesperson told Semafor that the editor never met Epstein, and “John and Ghislaine Maxwell knew each other from university in the 1980s. He stayed once in her house in 2003 when he was on a book tour in New York.”

Other tidbits from the emails were simply bizarre, such as former anchor Katie Couric thanking Epstein’s team for making a “rockin” lasagna.