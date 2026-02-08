Events Email Briefings
Hims & Hers pulls copycat weight-loss pill

Feb 8, 2026, 5:23pm EST
Wegovy pills
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said it would no longer sell a copycat of a popular weight-loss pill following regulatory scrutiny from US officials.

The brand’s cheaper version of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill was potentially illegal, federal authorities had warned: Hims & Hers has marketed itself as a low-cost way for Americans to get access to in-demand medications using “compounded,” near-identical versions that aren’t reviewed by federal drug regulators.

The episode reflects the market frenzy stemming from the global boom in weight-loss medications in recent years, but Hims & Hers has wider ambitions, like “personalized” testosterone medications.

It evokes “concierge treatments enjoyed by the rich,” The Atlantic wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
