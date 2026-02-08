Global powers pivot toward China, report shows

A new report quantifies what many geopolitical analysts have been saying for months: The global center of gravity is shifting away from the US and toward China.

A Focaldata analysis of UN voting data and public opinion surveys showed world powers — especially in Europe — are less and less aligned with Washington’s stances, while diplomats from the world’s fastest-growing economies in particular are voting more with China.

The findings come as Beijing looks to bolster economic ties with traditional US partners spurned by President Donald Trump’s volatile foreign policy.

The shift could accelerate: “The US pressure campaign against European liberal democracy is only just beginning,” a Berlin-based expert wrote, adding that some officials in Europe are preparing to treat Washington as an outright adversary.