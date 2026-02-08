Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Global powers pivot toward China, report shows

Feb 8, 2026, 5:18pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz addresses a Security Council meeting
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A new report quantifies what many geopolitical analysts have been saying for months: The global center of gravity is shifting away from the US and toward China.

A Focaldata analysis of UN voting data and public opinion surveys showed world powers — especially in Europe — are less and less aligned with Washington’s stances, while diplomats from the world’s fastest-growing economies in particular are voting more with China.

The findings come as Beijing looks to bolster economic ties with traditional US partners spurned by President Donald Trump’s volatile foreign policy.

The shift could accelerate: “The US pressure campaign against European liberal democracy is only just beginning,” a Berlin-based expert wrote, adding that some officials in Europe are preparing to treat Washington as an outright adversary.

Chart showing Europeans’ opinion on the US
J.D. Capelouto
AD