US venture capital firms accused of funding blacklisted Chinese AI companies

At least five U.S. venture capital firms have been accused of funding blacklisted Chinese artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies that allegedly aid the Chinese Communist Party in mainland surveillance and oppression operations, according to a new report from the House select committee on China.

GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, and Walden International reportedly funneled more than $1.9 billion to Chinese AI companies and $1.2 billion to China’s chip supply chain, the investigation found.

“The Committee’s findings suggest that there are billions of dollars beyond those captured in this report that have flowed into PRC companies that support the PRC’s military, digital authoritarianism, and efforts to develop technological supremacy and undermine American technological leadership,” the committee wrote in the report, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

AD

The report from the panel, which is led by Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and ranking member Raja Krishanmoorthi, D-Ill., recommends “robust” sector-based restrictions on outbound investment in China, calling them “a national security and human rights imperative.”

The report urged Congress to codify into law the Biden administration’s executive order regulating outbound investment in semiconductors, AI, and quantum information technologies, and to implement controls on technology sectors that the U.S. designates as critical and that the Chinese government has “openly declared its intent to dominate.”

The committee also recommended passing legislation to “generally prohibit” companies from investing in Chinese firms that are under sanctions and “red flag” lists maintained by the U.S. government.