US tightens controls on deadly soot pollution

The U.S. strengthened its air quality standards for deadly soot pollution for the first time in more than a decade in a move praised by public health groups.

The Environmental Protection Agency set new maximum levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5 — which comes from vehicle exhausts and other industrial sources, and is a known risk-factor for diseases including heart disease, cancer, and asthma — to 9 micrograms per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms. The EPA said that implementation could prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost workdays, yielding $46 billion in net health benefits by 2032.

The new air quality standard “will save lives and make all people healthier, especially within America’s most vulnerable and overburdened communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. Industry groups were disappointed, arguing that the new rules would harm business.