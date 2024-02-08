US commerce secretary is ‘very worried’ about AI being used to disrupt elections

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday voiced concerns about the risk of artificial intelligence being used to disrupt the U.S. election during an event focused on a new consortium advising the Commerce Department on AI rules.

“I’ll be honest, I’m very worried,” Raimondo said when asked about a recent AI-generated robocall that imitated the voice of President Joe Biden.

“AI can do amazing things and AI can disrupt our elections here and around the world. We’re already starting to see it,” Raimondo continued. “But it doesn’t mean it has to happen.”

She said the department would work “intensively” on controls like watermarking to help people understand when content is AI-generated.

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday announced it was making AI-generated voices in robocalls illegal.