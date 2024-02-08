J.D. Vance to tell Europeans to ‘step up’ at Munich gathering

Vance, who has been rumored as a potential vice presidential pick for Donald Trump, is among the group of Republicans who have vocally opposed more aid to Ukraine. His views will likely stand out at the conference, but they represent a growing faction of his party that argues the U.S. should be spending less on foreign wars or focusing more on threats from China.

Vance said on CNN in December that the U.S. should be looking toward a peace settlement to end the war, even if that meant Ukraine giving up some territory to Russia.

“We are getting to a place where we are going to be functionally on the hook to pay for Ukrainian pensioners, to rebuild the entire country,” he said then. “We need to bring the killing to a stop.”