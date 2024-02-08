Immigration ‘will boost US economy by $7 trillion’ over next decade

The ongoing surge of immigration to the United States will boost its economy by $7 trillion over the next decade by expanding the labor force and increasing consumer demand, a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found.

This will add an extra $1 trillion in revenue to the government’s coffers, resulting in an annual budget deficit of 7% by 2034, lower than previously expected.

The CBO report came out the same day Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill that was the product of months of fierce negotiations over immigration, which is shaping up to be a hot-button election issue.

“The U.S. economy has benefited from immigration,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week, though he emphasized that he wasn’t telling Congress what to do about the border.