Biden won’t be charged for disclosing classified materials

President Joe Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” after his vice presidency, but won’t face criminal charges for his actions, special counsel Robert Hur announced Thursday.

Biden’s actions “present serious risks to national security,” Hur wrote in the report, adding that the president came off as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” during the investigation.

Hur said that Biden’s apparent memory loss would convince the jury that he made innocent mistakes, and he laid out “clear” differences compared to former President Donald Trump’s own classified document case, in which Trump willfully held on to classified information even after being given multiple chances to hand them over to the National Archives.

Biden’s classified materials in question include documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and notebooks with Biden’s handwritten notes exposing sensitive intelligence sources, according to Hur’s report.