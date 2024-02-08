As Republicans stumble, Democrats look to make 2024 a referendum on ‘chaos’

President Biden has long pitched himself as the steady alternative to Donald Trump’s nonstop chaos. A spate of self-induced Republican drama is giving that argument some new heft right as the general election comes into view.

This week alone, Republicans upended a major border deal negotiated by their own members; failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thanks to a combination of internal dissent and vote-counting mishaps; and a MAGA-led effort to oust RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has reached a fever pitch. Trump’s multi-front legal battles also continued to make daily headlines, including a resounding court loss for his argument that presidents should enjoy substantial legal immunity after leaving office.

“It’s not just a chaotic week,” Kate Berner, who held communications roles in Biden’s 2020 campaign and in the White House, told Semafor. “It’s chaotic because Donald Trump and congressional Republicans and the MAGA Republican Party can’t govern or deliver results for the American people.”

We’ve already seen Democrats begin to tie this week’s events into that core argument: “House Democrats will continue to choose common sense solutions to solving problems on behalf of hardworking American families, House Republicans continue to choose chaos,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden’s reelection campaign is betting that once again, they’ll be able to convince voters that any failure or drama on the side of Republicans is because of the former president — and this week in particular seems to be a turning point in making that argument.

“We’ve had a good week because Republicans have shot themselves in the foot,” a Biden campaign aide told Semafor. “There’s a lot for us to work with, and we’re going to be able to highlight Joe Biden focusing on issues that matter for voters while Republicans are not.”

There are echoes of 2020, when Biden accused Trump of “rooting for chaos” by stoking racial tensions amid protests and riots in order to capitalize politically. Biden is already pledging to campaign on a similar argument after Trump helped scuttle the bipartisan border bill, arguing that the former president is trying to make conditions worse for Americans in order to reap a personal benefit. It doesn’t hurt that some Republicans have outright said they feared a deal would benefit Biden’s election prospects.

“The voters are going to know that just at the moment we’re going to secure the border and fund these other programs, Trump and the MAGA Republicans said ‘no’ because they’re afraid of Donald Trump,” Biden said.

The chaos focus is also one that Nikki Haley, Trump’s only remaining main opponent in the primary race, has begun honing. And the Biden campaign seems more than happy that she’s picking up the mantle: On Wednesday, the Biden campaign promoted multiple Haley comments on the topic on X. In one, she posted that “a vote for Trump is a vote for more chaos,” citing some of the drama that unfolded that week at the behest of the former president.