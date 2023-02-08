People can't tweet

Multiple Twitter users on Wednesday reported a sudden outage, with users unable to send tweets and direct messages, or even retweets. Many users reported getting an error message saying they were over their "tweet limit" and the only workaround was to schedule a tweet.

The scope of the outage remains unclear. Twitter has not provided any information on the issue so far and did not immediately respond to Semafor's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.