Here's where other Chinese spy balloons have been spotted or suspected

China has operated surveillance balloons over at least five continents over the past several years as part of a larger intelligence-gathering program, White House and Pentagon officials said Wednesday.

The news came days after one of the so-called spy balloons was shot down off the coast of South Carolina following its trip over the continental United States.

Here's where other Chinese balloons sightings have been confirmed, and where they have been suspected, according to U.S. officials and local media reports.