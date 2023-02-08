Media company Ozy is attempting a comeback

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ozy, the youth-focused media company that imploded in 2021 over a misleading pitch to potential investors, is raising money again — pitching itself as a “fresh,” “hip,” media brand for a younger generation.

In a 30-minute-long presentation to potential advertisers and investors at the MAGNA Equity Upfronts in Manhattan on Wednesday, Ozy founder Carlos Watson and his team implored brands to invest in the digital media company “if you want the opportunity to spread love.”

After walking out to Rick Ross’ “Every Day I’m Hustlin,” the CEO didn’t touch on the federal investigation into his company or extremely public implosion.

Instead, he hosted a live version of his YouTube program the Carlson Watson Show, holding an onstage discussion about race, entrepreneurship, and the value of pursuing your dreams with a comic from the Daily Show and two Black college students who won Ozy’s genius award. The company also played a sizzle reel of Ozy’s greatest hits in which the narrator implored the audience to “join the generation of millions of fans” of Ozy by purchasing ads and sponsorships.

The question of whether Ozy indeed has millions of fans was the subject of extreme public scrutiny in recent years. Wednesday’s appearance by Watson was one of the first times that the embattled founder has appeared at a major advertiser or media conference since then-New York Times media columnist (now Semafor editor-in-chief) Ben Smith revealed that an Ozy executive had posed as a Google representative during a meeting with Goldman Sachs. The fallout from the revelation was swift: Watson’s other false pronouncements were publicized, advertisers cut ties with the company, and Ozy staff quit or were laid off.

AD

None of this was mentioned during Tuesday’s presentation, which was light on specifics about the digital media company’s current business (though Watson did announce to the audience that Ozy Fest, a music and ideas festival, would return this year in Miami). Watson boasted about Ozy’s numerous podcasts, festivals, and shows, though a brief look through its website shows little in the way of new content beyond a few newsletters and Watson’s show.

Instead, the CEO left most of the pitch duties to Carmen Yulin Cruz, the former mayor of Puerto Rico who recently launched a podcast with Ozy called “Sheroics.” Cruz cloaked Ozy’s mission in the language of representation and social justice, saying that partnering with Ozy was a way to push back against traditional media.

“In the morning you turn on the news and it’s crap, crap, crap. What you have here is the opportunity to see the world from a different perspective, from a new perspective, from a hip perspective,” she said.