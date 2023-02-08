Kim Jong Un reportedly allows North Korea's soldiers to grow their hair longer

An average of 10 years of military service is mandatory for all able-bodied men in North Korea, and recruits were previously required to shave their heads under 1 millimeter (0.03 inches).

North Korean defectors previously told The Guardian that soldiers receive little food during training, with many stealing from civilians or farms to endure their service years.

An unidentified military official from North Pyongan told RFA's Korean Service that Kim apparently "felt sorry" for the soldiers and relaxed the haircut policy, while recognizing the need to boost the military's image.

"The measure was reluctantly taken because the soldiers were so thin from not being able to eat properly that the shaved heads made them look like prisoners," the source reportedly said. "The change is being used to promote the greatness of the commander-in-chief."

However, another source from Ryanggang province expressed doubt that the new rule would make a difference to the military's reputation.

"Even if the authorities allow soldiers to grow their hair up to 30 millimeters, will it change the perception of the military?" the source told RFA. "You have to spend seven years suffering from hunger and hard work. Who would want to sign up?"