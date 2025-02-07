Trump administration to lay off nearly all USAID staff, report says

US President Donald Trump plans to slash the number of workers at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), responsible for dispensing foreign aid around the world, from more than 10,000 to 290, sources told The New York Times.

Thousands of workers globally have been recalled to the US and placed on administrative leave, generating chaos and confusion. Over 6,000 USAID employees work overseas, many in hardship posts where they may face security risks or the threat of terrorism.

Trump has repeatedly criticized spending on foreign aid, seeing it as going against his America First policy. Alongside the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk, the president has worked to move the remains of the independent agency under the umbrella of the US State Department.

AD

USAID workers interviewed by The Washington Post described a rush to find temporary housing and schools for their children in the US, with many suspecting they would soon be unemployed, as well as their fears that many of the people they help would die without US aid. “You’re being treated as if you’re somehow an enemy of the state,” one official told the outlet.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken over the agency, asked USAID staffers for “trust” and “patience” on Thursday.