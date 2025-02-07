Panama and US in escalating war of words over canal

Panama’s president is set to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump today after accusing Washington of a “simply intolerable falsehood” in an escalating dispute over the Panama Canal.

The US said it had negotiated for American government vessels to traverse the waterway for free, a claim swiftly denied by canal authorities.

The row underscored questions over concessions the Trump administration claimed to have won after pressuring neighbors and allies: The White House has trumpeted drugs and immigration efforts being made by Canada and Mexico to win 30-day tariff reprieves, but analysts said both countries were largely going ahead with previously announced plans.