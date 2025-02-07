India’s Modi to meet with Trump next week

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with President Donald Trump during a trip to the US next week, Delhi’s Foreign Ministry said Friday, with immigration expected to be high on the agenda.

Modi is “among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump,” a diplomat told reporters.

The pair shared warm relations during Trump’s first term, but recent uproar over reports that Indian migrants on a US plane were shackled for a 40-hour flight risks creating a ”political headache″ for Modi, The New York Times wrote, as the Indian leader walks a fine line between containing domestic outrage and displaying willingness to work with Washington.