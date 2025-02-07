Gen Z ‘nihilism’ over Chinese tech fears shows gulf with Washington

US lawmakers on Thursday said they planned to introduce a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s chatbot from government-owned devices, citing national security concerns, in a move that echoed one of Congress’ first pushes against TikTok two years ago.

However, younger generations in the US appear unfazed by the debate over security threats posed by Chinese-owned tech, with app downloads of TikTok, RedNote, and DeepSeek soaring among Gen Z users.

TikTok’s anticipated shutdown in January prompted thousands of “TikTok refugees” to flock to Chinese alternative Xiahohongshu, referred to as Rednote in English. Many joked they were “Chinese spies” on a mission to troll the US government — a reference to fears over Beijing’s surveillance of users via the app.

A similar dynamic is playing out around DeepSeek; it is in the crosshairs of several governments around the world, though some officials and experts claim that data security fears are overblown.

More than three-quarters of US downloads of DeepSeek’s chatbot since Jan. 15 were by users aged 18-34, according to data from market intelligence firm AppMagic shared with Semafor.

“It’s a post-Snowden and post-WikiLeaks generation that throws its hands up in the air and says, ‘we don’t care about the Chinese spy, everyone has our data,’” Elizabeth Ingleson, an international history professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science told Semafor.

Some analysts have suggested the start of a new Cold War between the US and China, but what Ingleson described as Gen Z’s “nihilism” suggests “a very different sort of relationship between public opinion and policymakers,” where government attempts to sow fear don’t resonate in the way they have historically.