African leaders to meet over DRCongo crisis

African leaders will meet today to try and resolve the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as fears of a regional conflict grow.

Almost 3,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced after a rebel alliance led by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia took control of a key city in the eastern DRC.

The rebels have stated their goal is to take control of the entire country of 100 million.

The clashes have led to the deaths of foreign troops deployed to DRC, sparking barbs between the presidents of Rwanda and South Africa. “It is time to end this crisis,” the UN secretary-general said. “The stakes are too high.”