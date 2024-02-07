US kills senior Kataib Hezbollah leader in drone strike

A senior leader of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia was killed in a U.S. drone strike that hit a vehicle in Baghdad late Wednesday, U.S. authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the targeted commander was “responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region.” It did not identify the leader, but multiple outlets, citing sources, said he was Wissam Mohammed “Abu Bakr” al-Saadi who was in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria.

U.S officials told CBS News that the strike was part of President Joe Biden’s promised retaliation against the drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers. The U.S. has blamed that attack on an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias, including Kataib Hezbollah.

AD

The commander is believed to be among three people killed in the U.S. drone strike, the Associated Press reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please return soon for more updates.