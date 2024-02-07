Russia launches new wave of deadly strikes on Ukraine as US aid in question

Russia launched several waves of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on Wednesday. The strikes killed five people and wounded more than 30, with extensive damage to buildings and energy infrastructure, leading to electricity outages across parts of Ukraine’s capital.

“Another massive attack against our state. Six regions were struck by the enemy. All our services are now working to cope with the consequences of this terror,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 44 missiles and drones out of the 64 launched by Russia, the country’s armed forces reported.