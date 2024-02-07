New dengue vaccine could have ‘huge impact’ on public health

A new single-dose dengue fever vaccine developed in Brazil was nearly 80% effective in a major trial. Other vaccines for the viral infection already exist, but they are costlier, require multiple doses, and are more complicated to administer. The vaccine could have a “huge impact” on strained public health systems, one analyst said.

The trial of Butantan-DV — developed by the São Paolo-based Butantan Institute — is believed to be the largest clinical trial ever in Brazil, which is among the countries most affected by the disease. The researchers hope to have full approval from the country’s health surveillance agency by 2025.

Cases of dengue, which spreads from mosquitoes to people, are skyrocketing around the world: The World Health Organization recorded a ten-fold surge in reported cases from 2000 to 2019. There were six million reported cases and more than 6,000 deaths in 2023, according to one estimate.