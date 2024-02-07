Israel mulls Hamas truce plan as US, allies hope for eased tensions with Lebanon

Israel is considering a truce proposal from Hamas that would see the Israel Defense Forces’ full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a phased release of Palestinian prisoners, and the immediate reconstruction of the enclave, Reuters reported.

The proposed 135-day ceasefire would see all remaining hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 freed. According to Israeli intelligence, nearly a quarter of the hostages held in Gaza are dead. Israeli officials have said they “won’t be able to accept a demand to stop the war,” Israel’s Ynetnews reported.