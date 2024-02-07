Disappointment and disagreements over EU’s first law to combat violence against women

EU member countries reached an initial agreement on the bloc’s first law to tackle violence against women after months of debate.

The legislation, first proposed in March 2022, seeks to eliminate gender-based violence, forced marriages, female genital mutilation, and online harassment. The new text, which has not yet been revealed, does not include a definition of rape after opposition from countries including France and Germany.

The agreement “marks a historic moment for women’s rights in Europe,” said Frances Fitzgerald, a member of the European Parliament and the lead negotiator on the new law.