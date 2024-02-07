McDonald’s to open 1,000 outlets in China as appetite for fast food grows

Burgers and lattes are a ‘bright spot’ for foreign investment in China

Sources: The Associated Press , The Wall Street Journal

As major Western brands such as Adidas and Apple consider moving manufacturing out of China over security concerns and amid tense U.S.-China relations, American fast-food chains see the 1.4-billion strong market as “simply too delicious to pass up,” the Associated Press reported.

Beijing may be looking to advanced industries such as semiconductor technology to modernize its economy, but it is the surge of fast-food chains that is a “bright spot” for foreign investment in the country, the AP said.

“As you try to interpret the signals from McDonald’s and Starbucks, note what the industries are: These are not high-tech burgers,” an economist at an American supply chain company told the news agency. Many companies committing to investing in China are consumer-facing, The Wall Street Journal reported, and view the market as a “promising long-term bet” despite China’s hard-hit economy. “I remain more confident than ever that we are still only in the early chapters of our growth story in China,” Starbucks’ longtime leader Howard Schultz told the Journal last year.