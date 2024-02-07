What do Boeing’s troubles mean for China’s Comac?

As Boeing’s global reputation hits choppy waters over manufacturing problems with its 737 Max, aviation enthusiasts are asking whether China’s state-backed aerospace manufacturer Comac could stand to benefit.

Last year saw the first commercial flight of Comac’s much-anticipated C919 aircraft — which the Chinese aviation industry hopes can eventually compete with the Boeing-Airbus duopoly as a cheaper alternative to the 737 and A320.

But obstacles remain for Comac to achieve its ambitious plans, with production hurdles that need to be ironed out before it can compete for a share of the skies.