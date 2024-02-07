Big Chinese brands struggle to deal with counterfeits

China’s homegrown brands are now contending with an issue Western companies have long complained about: counterfeits. Chinese beverage producers such as Luckin Coffee and Heytea that are thriving in countries like Thailand and Singapore are “discovering one of the pitfalls of international success: imitators,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The number of Chinese companies that applied for trademark protection tripled from 2017 to 2022. China has beefed up its enforcement mechanisms to combat counterfeiting at home by raising penalty fees for patent infringements among other measures.

Intellectual property experts say Chinese brands need to rely on the same tactics that Western companies learned when they entered China, such as registering trademarks early and closely monitoring their use.