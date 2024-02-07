Beijing warns Chinese international students about foreign spies

Chinese intelligence officials on Tuesday warned overseas Chinese students to be on guard against foreign spies. The alert cited the real-life story of a Chinese student who Beijing argued “squandered his promising future” by working with foreign intelligence agents while studying abroad.

In a post on China’s Ministry of State Security WeChat account, officials said the graduate student, surnamed Zhang, had secured a place at an elite university abroad in 2006 and was allegedly convinced, by foreign spies, to leak sensitive Chinese scientific research and intelligence in exchange for money. The ministry made no indication of what country the school was located in.

Zhang later became “a puppet” to the spies, the agency wrote and was forced to steal state secrets and monitor other overseas Chinese students. He continued his espionage work when he returned to China, but was eventually caught and “severely punished” by authorities.



The announcement comes months after Beijing rolled out a new counter-espionage law that broadened the definition of spying and banned the transfer of any information “related to national security and interests.” The regulations have stoked fears among world leaders and foreign companies operating in China.