Why Latin America’s #1 Spanish streamer is Mexico’s president

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was Latin America’s number one Spanish-language livestreamer in 2023, according to Streamcharts, a testament to the social media dominance of populist leaders.

AMLO’s hours-long daily press conferences — which are livestreamed on YouTube — racked up nearly 50 million hours watched on the platform last year. With more than 1,200 broadcasts, AMLO has used these press conferences to promote his agenda and rail against “conservatives” and the “corrupt media.”

Other populist world leaders like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Argentine President Javier Milei have also become internet sensations, which experts say is a reflection of how social media’s algorithms promote sensational content that users are more likely to interact with.