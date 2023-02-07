Sweden’s aid to Turkey, Israel’s to Syria: Countries set aside diplomatic differences to offer earthquake aid

Sweden, which has been embroiled in a spat with Ankara over Stockholm's entry into NATO, offered assistance to Turkey and Syria. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences, Kristersson said in a tweet.

The relief package includes emergency housing and humanitarian aid.

For months, Turkey has blocked a bid by Sweden and neighboring Finland to join NATO, a request the countries made following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With Hungary signaling it will approve the applications, Turkey is the sole member that has not voted in favor of the new entries. Since NATO applications require a unanimous vote, Turkey’s refusal to budge would effectively veto the move.

Erdogan has previously said Sweden is too lenient towards the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a group Ankara designates a terrorist organization. Last month, a protester in Sweden burned a copy of the Quran, prompting further backlash from Turkey.