President Joe Biden highlights achievements in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden made the case for optimism in his second State of the Union address Tuesday evening, arguing his agenda has made the country stronger as he sought to promote legislative achievements and economic gains.

Biden, who gave the address to a divided Congress for the first time, repeatedly called on lawmakers to work across the aisle to pass legislation.

“Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” he said.

Biden's address was disrupted at times by loud heckling from some Republicans, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was caught on a hot mic calling the president a liar.

The state of the union is “strong,” Biden argued, “because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong.”