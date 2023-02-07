Joe Manchin still won't say whether he'll run for reelection (or president)

Manchin has previously advocated the idea of calling a fiscal commission focused on finding ways to keep the Medicare and Social Security trust funds solvent, and suggested it could be part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The White House recently derided the idea a “death panel” for the entitlement programs.

On Tuesday, Manchin pushed back.

“We’re in a death spiral right now,” Manchin said, referring to the programs’ finances. Though critical of the $31 trillion national debt, he also rejected the idea of putting entitlement programs up for spending cuts as part of a debt ceiling deal. Manchin reiterated he doesn’t “want to scare the bejesus” out of people who rely on them for benefits.

But he didn’t use the same language when asked whether the idea of adding work requirements to Medicaid, which some Republicans have recently discussed, should be taken off the table in debt ceiling negotiations. "Everybody's asking about what's basically the Bill Clinton welfare to work. I support it then, I support it now,” he said.