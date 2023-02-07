Investors are going back to basics, starting with their data

In the decade-long bull market, hedge funds chased an edge by paying up for rare data sets like satellite images of Walmart parking lots or subway ridership data in Madrid.

Now the market has turned, and investors are scrambling to get their hands on basic and boring numbers, such as minute-by-minute data of asset prices in the 1970s, when rates were last soaring and a recession loomed.

Years of pricing data, inflation trends, and position crowding — which measures how many investors are piling into the same trades — have become a hot commodity, hedge-fund executives said. Daryl Smith, the head of research at consultant Neudata, says there’s been “above-average interest” in “vanilla” datasets for several months now.